Uganda Law Society puzzled on how to select 30 lawyers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Law Society-ULS is still puzzled on the criteria to use to select 30 lawyers who will provide legal services to people in need during the current nationwide lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his 13th televised address on the Covid-19 pandemic, President, Yoweri Museveni directed that 30 lawyers be permitted to offer legal services at a given time.

On Tuesday, the Judiciary Chief Registrar Tom Chemutai wrote to Simon Peter Kinobe the President Uganda Law Society asking him to submit a list of 30 Lawyers as directed by the president.

“The purpose of this letter is to request you to forward to us the schedule of the advocates chosen to practice in line with the presidential directives”, said Chemutai.

Speaking to URN on Wednesday morning, Simon Peter Kinobe, the President Uganda Law Society said they are still puzzled on the criteria to come up with the 30 lawyers.

According to Kinobe, there are more than 3000 lawyers and 900 Law firms in Kampala alone saying they still don’t know how to implement the President’s directive.

Last week, city lawyers Anthony Wameli and Geoffrey Turyamusiima dragged government and Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng to court seeking orders to include lawyers on the list of essential service providers.

They argued that a number of Constitutional right violations are happening in the absence of lawyers since they don’t have movement stickers.

This morning, Wameli wrote to the Judiciary Chief Registrar Tom Chemutai saying that his letter and president’s directives on lawyers issued on Monday night amount to subjudice because of their case before court.

He said the directives are intended to interfere with the independence of Justice Michael Elubu who is set to deliver his judgment on the matter on Thursday.

URN