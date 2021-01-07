Uganda Law Society convenes extra ordinary meeting over persecution

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Law Society-ULS is holding a virtual extraordinary general meeting to discuss the persecution and prosecution of advocates by security in the course of their work.

Pheona Nabasa, the ULS President says they decided to meet as a board to discuss issues affecting their profession following a petition from some members asking them to deliberate the issues affecting them in the course of their duty.

According to Nabasa, while lawyers are not immune from criminal prosecution, they should be treated in accordance with the laws of Uganda and human rights.

She explains that a number of advocates are being prosecuted with some being arrested without being given an opportunity to see their lawyers and families, which undermines their dignity yet they are key human rights defenders.

Nabasa says they expect to come up with various interventions from their virtual meeting to address the growing trend of random arrests and persecution of lawyers.

The meeting comes in the aftermath of the arrest of human rights lawyer and Executive Director of Chapter Four, Nicholas Opiyo on December 22nd, 2020.

He was arrested along with three other lawyers including Anthony Odur, Hamid Tenywa, Esomu Obure and Herbert Dakasi on charges of money laundering.

The five were having lunch at Lamoro restaurant in Kamwokya when they were picked by plain-clothed security operatives.

Their arrest drew condemnation from the civil society, human rights activists and international community.

*****

URN