Uganda, Kenya sign defense, security cooperation agreement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda and neighboring Kenya have signed a defense and security agreement that will facilitate joint cooperation in addressing threats like terrorism, a ministry of defense statement said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday by Uganda’s Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs Vincent Ssempijja and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary in Ministry of Defence Eugene Wamalwa.

“This strategic engagement is a culmination of the strategic vision of their Excellences the Presidents of Uganda and Kenya who implored us to fast track this framework in areas of general interest for the security of both Uganda and Kenya,” said Ssempijja.

The minister said there is need to jointly fight transitional crimes like terrorism and proliferation of small arms.

He hailed Kenya for the cooperation in reviving the bilateral agreement for engagement and collaboration in defense and security.

“We need to make sure that we are ready to face the challenges and together, we shall win,” Ssempijja said.

Wamalwa said with the Democratic Republic Congo (DRC) joining the East African Community, the expansion comes with its challenges and terrorism in particular.

Wamalwa thanked Uganda for helping pacify eastern DRC and called for enhanced cooperation in defense and security.

“I assure you of continued support and enhanced cooperation in the region after operationalizing the agreement,” he said.

