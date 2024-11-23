Uganda, Huawei host annual job fair to promote employment in ICT sector

KAMPALA, Uganda | Xinhua | The Ugandan government and Chinese technology firm Huawei on Thursday launched a two-day job fair aimed at promoting youth employment in the information, communication and technology (ICT) sector.

Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who presided over the opening of the fair, said the government has prioritized ICT in its development plans for the socio-economic transformation of the country.

“Through strategic investments in infrastructure, skills development and innovation, we are creating an enabling environment for ICT to thrive,” Nabbanja said, noting that ICT remains one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, offering limitless opportunities.

She said that in Uganda, the ICT sector employs over 1.3 million people, with a growth rate of 14.8 percent, significantly higher than the country’s annual economic growth of about 6 percent.

“This signals the untapped potential for creating jobs, wealth and technological solutions to our national challenges,” she said.

Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong said that ICT is a key driver of development.

The industrial chain cooperation, one of the 10 partnership actions announced by China during the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held in September this year, includes plans for China and Africa to build a digital technology cooperation center and initiate 20 digital demonstration projects, he said.

Over the years, China has partnered with Uganda to develop its ICT sector, the ambassador said. Under Uganda’s National Backbone Infrastructure Project, financed by China and constructed by Huawei, over 1,864 miles of fiber optic cable have been laid, and 4G services have expanded to remote districts, bringing improvements to many sectors, including health, agriculture, and education.

“With its continued growth, I believe the ICT sector can create more job opportunities for talented young men and women, greatly addressing their concerns and fostering digital inclusiveness,” Zhang said.

Ssali Gao, deputy managing director of Huawei Technologies (Uganda) Co. Limited, said that in the near future, ICT will be the backbone of every industry, meaning those with ICT skills will be in high demand.

Ssali also noted Huawei’s involvement in Uganda’s ICT sector development, including talent development and digital training in remote areas.

Aminah Zawedde, permanent secretary of Uganda’s Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, said this year’s job fair is designed to equip participants with practical skills and industry insights.

“These include a master class on artificial intelligence (AI), where participants will gain valuable knowledge about its transformative impact on industries and the skills needed to excel in an AI-driven world,” Zawedde said.

She added that during the last two editions of the job fair, over 10,000 opportunities were created, connecting employers with potential employees.

The fair also featured an exhibition where participants learned about developments in the country’s ICT sector, including the use of robotics and artificial intelligence to promote efficiency.

The job fair, themed “Shaping Uganda’s Digital Future: Bridging Skills, Innovation, and Opportunity,” has attracted ICT companies, start-ups, government agencies and academic institutions. ■