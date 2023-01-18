Uganda heightens border security after deadly explosion in DR Congo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan police and military have heightened security at the common border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following a deadly explosion Sunday, a police spokesperson has said.

Measures have been put in place to avert hostile infiltrations and attacks at the common border town of Mpondwe and all other crossing points, Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said Monday in a statement issued in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

At least 12 people were killed and 50 others injured in an explosive attack at a local church in Kasindi of the North Kivu province in northeastern DRC Sunday.

Enanga said the East African country has stopped the movement of cargo and passenger boats across the shared Lake Albert, intensified patrols at Bugoma forest and across the borderlines, bolstered security at major installations, markets and parking yards, and intensified intelligence on several targets, among others.

