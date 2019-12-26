‘Uganda government institutions should be strengthened’

Archbishop Lwanga, Katikiro Mayiga castigates weak Gov’t Institutions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has asked state officials to revive an increasingly dormant state machinery, which he says is affecting effective governance in the country.

According to Mayiga, strengthening the state institutions should be accompanied by deliberate deployment of competent human resource to overcome the challenges of sustainable development.

He also cautioned the state against the high handedness of the security forces a practice that may dent the much-anticipated next elections.

He was speaking during the Christmas Mass celebrated by the Kampala Archbishop, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga at Rubaga Cathedral.

In his sermon, Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga rebuked government for violations of human rights enshrined in the Constitution.

He castigated government over the delayed electoral reforms that have cast a dark shadow over the electoral road-map.

He said the Church is very concerned about the slow pace with, which Electoral reforms are being handled by government ahead of the next general elections.

The Archbishop also spoke at length about the forthcoming General elections, saying the ground should be leveled for free and fair elections to take place.

The Higher Education State Minister, John Crysostom Muyingo, who also attended the Christmas mass, said it is not yet time to talk politics but development in education, health and agriculture.

