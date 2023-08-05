Uganda Gazelles finish 7th at Women’s Afrobasket with victory over Guinea

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Women’s National Basketball team, the Gazelles, finished seventh at the 2023 FIBA Afrobasket games in Kigali. They secured this remarkable placement by defeating Guinea 85-44 in the last classification game on Friday. This accomplishment marks a significant improvement from their previous 10th-place finish in 2015.

Although the Gazelles faced setbacks during the tournament, including elimination by hosts Rwanda and a loss to Mozambique, they entered the final game with renewed confidence, thanks in part to the return of their star player, Jane Asinde, who had recovered from an ankle injury sustained in a previous match against Rwanda. Asinde’s presence on the court boosted the team’s morale on the decisive day.

The match against Guinea started with both teams matching each other’s pace in the first quarter, with Uganda holding a slight advantage, ending the quarter 14-10 in their favor. However, the Gazelles shifted gears in the second quarter, dominating with 26 baskets compared to Guinea’s 15, establishing a comfortable 40-25 lead at halftime.

After the break, the Gazelles continued their dominance, scoring 22 additional baskets before sealing the victory with another 23 baskets in the final quarter. Jannon Otto emerged as the top scorer of the game with an impressive 22 points, while Jane Asinde, making her comeback after a painful injury, contributed 15 points. Melissa Akullu, Rita Imanishimwe, and Hope Akello also made significant contributions, each adding 9 points to the team’s commanding performance.

Whatever it took, we enjoyed every single moment in a campaign to remember #GazellesBasketball pic.twitter.com/JWRDjtarxP — Gazelles Basketball (@GazellesUG) August 4, 2023



*****

URN