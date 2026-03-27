Uganda finishes 4th at All Africa Junior Team Golf Championship

Boys Team results

1. South Africa -22

2. Kenya +13

3. Morocco +18

4. Uganda +25

5. Zimbabwe +27

6. Zambia +33

7. Mauritius +49

8. Namibia +52

9. Botswana +55

10. Ghana +76

11. Egypt +86

12. Tanzania +100

13. Cote D’Ivore +106

14. Tunisia +130

Girls team results

1. South Africa -14

2. Kenya +5

3. Morocco +29

4. Zimbabwe +43

5. Tunisia +45

6. Uganda +61

7. Botswana +87

8. Ghana +104

9. Maurituius +105

10. Zambia +134

11. Egypt +161

Nairobi, Kenya | GOLF CORRESPONDENT | Shaka Kariisa made a late charge with a 2-under 70, Uganda’s best score at the 2026 All Africa Junior Team Championship (AAJTC) that ended in Nairobi on Thursday, but it was only good enough to secure 4th position in the boys’ category.

Antony Otukei was, at 12th overall, Uganda’s outstanding player with a 6-over-par score of 222 over three days as the team improved on last year’s 5th-position performance. Uganda’s junior girls’ golf team finished 6th.

South Africa dominated the tournament yet again, winning both the boys’ and girls’ categories, booking a place for both in the 2026 Toyota Junior World Cup golf tournament to be held in Tokyo later in the year. Kenya booked the other position in the boys’ tournament by virtue of coming second.

Andries Van Der Vyver finished the 54-hole competition as the best player with a stunning 15-under-par score of 201 at the par 72 Windsor Golf and Country Club.

Team Uganda, under the auspices of Flavia Namakula, has been supported by the National Council of Sports, Kenya Airways who are the official travel partners, Uganda Golf Union and R&A.

Boys scoreboard

Pos Player Country R1 R2 R3 Total Thru 1 Andries Van Der Vyver ZA 68 65 68 -15 54 3 Cilliers Craig ZA 72 66 75 -3 54 4 Dewan De Bruin ZA 72 71 71 -2 54 5 Munesu Tadiswa Chimhini ZW 75 70 71 E 54 6 Mwathi Gicheru KE 75 72 70 +1 54 8 Amine El Omari MA 77 71 71 +3 54 8 Mohammed Baouhamou MA 74 72 73 +3 54 10 Junaid Ayaz Manji KE 73 75 72 +4 54 12 Antony Otukei UG 73 73 76 +6 54 12 Kyle Johnson NA 78 71 73 +6 54 14 Kariisa Shaka Ndyabahika UG 79 74 70 +7 54 15 Mowana Mowa Chokwe BW 77 75 72 +8 54 15 Roelof Craig ZA 79 72 73 +8 54 19 Tsevi Soni KE 72 77 76 +9 54 19 Nathan Van Rooyen ZW 77 75 73 +9 54 21 Thomo Mokgatle BW 80 73 73 +10 54 22 Robert Mofya ZM 81 74 72 +11 54 22 Yuvraj Rajput KE 75 76 76 +11 54 24 Peter Mayende UG 78 73 77 +12 54 26 Alexandre El Khomri MA 80 76 73 +13 54 27 Blackwell Mwandila ZM 77 74 79 +14 54 27 Gabriel Le Court De Billot MU 75 82 73 +14 54 31 Simon Lumbwe ZM 76 77 79 +16 54 31 Tanishq Nobeen MU 76 76 80 +16 54 33 Kinsley Afful GH 84 75 75 +18 54 33 Samuel Theo Nel NA 83 78 73 +18 54 33 Jad Mourine MA 81 81 72 +18 54 37 Innocent Chalwe ZM 84 81 71 +20 54 38 Toby Ellis ZW 84 76 77 +21 54 39 Julius James Cleophac TZ 80 76 82 +22 54 41 Matteo Gael Noyan MU 78 82 80 +24 54 41 Jacob Adongo GH 82 78 80 +24 54 43 Kouakou Kouassi Ulrich Evrard CI 80 82 79 +25 54 44 Taadiswa Katoma ZW 81 81 80 +26 54 44 Alieldin Salama EG 82 78 82 +26 54 46 Rugumambaju John Paul UG 81 79 83 +27 54 49 Abdelrahman El Defrawy EG 86 80 80 +30 54 50 Saleem Taher EG 82 85 80 +31 54 54 Jipolite Paulus Le Grange NA 88 78 84 +34 54 54 Rabbi Kofi Abugga GH 85 85 80 +34 54 56 Luther Rudi Auseb NA 82 81 88 +35 54 56 Mehdi Ben Youssef TN 89 80 82 +35 54 56 Ibrahim Juma Likuli TZ 81 83 87 +35 54 60 Komane Leago Molefe BW 82 83 89 +38 54 61 Mathis Nicolini MU 92 77 86 +39 54 63 Ahi Danho Kokora Pierre-Antoine CI 85 86 88 +43 54 63 Auni Jafari Msuya TZ 90 85 84 +43 54 65 Yao Kouame Ivan Steve CI 93 84 83 +44 54 68 Amondji Ahi Simeon Ange Milan CI 88 85 89 +46 54 68 Elyes Zarrad TN 86 88 88 +46 54 70 Adib Shabana EG 88 84 91 +47 54 72 Ghazi Rhimi TN 90 90 85 +49 54 72 David Sedem Adenyo GH 89 86 90 +49 54 75 Oatile Letso Keseabetswe BW 96 82 91 +53 54 77 Malek Manetti TN 96 90 88 +58 54 79 Gelvas Wilbrod Julius TZ 94 95 89 +62 54

Girls scoreboard

Pos Player Country R1 R2 R3 Total Thru 2 Lourenda Steyn ZA 71 71 66 -8 54 6 Phenyo Sebata ZA 69 69 79 +1 54 11 Bianca Ngecu KE 75 70 76 +5 54 15 Casey Twidale ZA 78 74 72 +8 54 15 Kanana Muthomi KE 76 70 78 +8 54 24 Noha Ghadi MA 78 68 82 +12 54 27 Miriam Masiya ZW 79 76 75 +14 54 30 Belinda Wanjiru KE 79 82 70 +15 54 33 Ahlem Mzoughi TN 79 76 79 +18 54 39 Keisha Wiltshire Kagoro UG 84 77 77 +22 54 46 Lina Barhoumi TN 78 82 83 +27 54 48 Sawssane Melhli MA 80 84 81 +29 54 50 Lily Ascott ZW 85 77 85 +31 54 52 Sophia Zbiri MA 94 78 76 +32 54 53 Zarina Anne Makwarimba ZW 85 81 83 +33 54 59 Maru Chokwe BW 88 82 82 +36 54 61 Racheal Laura Natukunda UG 83 91 81 +39 54 65 Deborah Changa ZM 94 85 81 +44 54 67 Elise Tsang Man Kin MU 90 80 91 +45 54 70 Ellen Abena Amezado GH 86 79 98 +47 54 74 Tuduetso Tangiso Onyadile BW 85 90 92 +51 54 76 Rejoice Jargor GH 94 86 93 +57 54 77 Elizabeth Danelle Dlexik Kawalya UG 96 92 86 +58 54 80 Shriya Purmanan MU 95 93 95 +67 54 81 Olivia De Labauve D’Arifat MU 103 96 88 +71 54 82 Maya Jay Iyer BW 100 92 99 +75 54 83 Ernestina Mensah GH 96 97 104 +81 54 84 Lilly Kassem EG 103 98 101 +86 54 85 Nour Nafie EG 96 99 110 +89 54 86 Ruth Chansa ZM 102 99 106 +91 54 87 Lara Amin EG 101 113 98 +96 54 88 Kusefya Mutale ZM 116 103 105 +108 54 NR Lamiss Khebour NR TN 92 NR NR NR NR