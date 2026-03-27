Uganda finishes 4th at All Africa Junior Team Golf Championship

Boys Team results
1. South Africa -22
2. Kenya +13
3. Morocco +18
4. Uganda +25
5. Zimbabwe +27
6. Zambia +33
7. Mauritius +49
8. Namibia +52
9. Botswana +55
10. Ghana +76
11. Egypt +86
12. Tanzania +100
13. Cote D’Ivore +106
14. Tunisia +130
Girls team results
1. South Africa -14
2. Kenya +5
3. Morocco +29
4. Zimbabwe +43
5. Tunisia +45
6. Uganda +61
7. Botswana +87
8. Ghana +104
9. Maurituius +105
10. Zambia +134
11. Egypt +161
Nairobi, Kenya | GOLF CORRESPONDENT | Shaka Kariisa made a late charge with a 2-under 70, Uganda’s best score at the 2026 All Africa Junior Team Championship (AAJTC) that ended in Nairobi on Thursday, but it was only good enough to secure 4th position in the boys’ category.
Antony Otukei was, at 12th overall, Uganda’s outstanding player with a 6-over-par score of 222 over three days as the team improved on last year’s 5th-position performance. Uganda’s junior girls’ golf team finished 6th.
South Africa dominated the tournament yet again, winning both the boys’ and girls’ categories, booking a place for both in the 2026 Toyota Junior World Cup golf tournament to be held in Tokyo later in the year. Kenya booked the other position in the boys’ tournament by virtue of coming second.
Andries Van Der Vyver finished the 54-hole competition as the best player with a stunning 15-under-par score of 201 at the par 72 Windsor Golf and Country Club.
Team Uganda, under the auspices of Flavia Namakula, has been supported by the National Council of Sports, Kenya Airways who are the official travel partners, Uganda Golf Union and R&A.
Boys scoreboard
|Pos
|Player
|Total
|Thru
|1
|
Andries Van Der Vyver
|-15
|54
|3
|
Cilliers Craig
|-3
|54
|4
|
Dewan De Bruin
|-2
|54
|5
|
Munesu Tadiswa Chimhini
|E
|54
|6
|
Mwathi Gicheru
|+1
|54
|8
|
Amine El Omari
|+3
|54
|8
|
Mohammed Baouhamou
|+3
|54
|10
|
Junaid Ayaz Manji
|+4
|54
|12
|
Antony Otukei
|+6
|54
|12
|
Kyle Johnson
|+6
|54
|14
|
Kariisa Shaka Ndyabahika
|+7
|54
|15
|
Mowana Mowa Chokwe
|+8
|54
|15
|
Roelof Craig
|+8
|54
|19
|
Tsevi Soni
|+9
|54
|19
|
Nathan Van Rooyen
|+9
|54
|21
|
Thomo Mokgatle
|+10
|54
|22
|
Robert Mofya
|+11
|54
|22
|
Yuvraj Rajput
|+11
|54
|24
|
Peter Mayende
|+12
|54
|26
|
Alexandre El Khomri
|+13
|54
|27
|
Blackwell Mwandila
|+14
|54
|27
|
Gabriel Le Court De Billot
|+14
|54
|31
|
Simon Lumbwe
|+16
|54
|31
|
Tanishq Nobeen
|+16
|54
|33
|
Kinsley Afful
|+18
|54
|33
|
Samuel Theo Nel
|+18
|54
|33
|
Jad Mourine
|+18
|54
|37
|
Innocent Chalwe
|+20
|54
|38
|
Toby Ellis
|+21
|54
|39
|
Julius James Cleophac
|+22
|54
|41
|
Matteo Gael Noyan
|+24
|54
|41
|
Jacob Adongo
|+24
|54
|43
|
Kouakou Kouassi Ulrich Evrard
|+25
|54
|44
|
Taadiswa Katoma
|+26
|54
|44
|
Alieldin Salama
|+26
|54
|46
|
Rugumambaju John Paul
|+27
|54
|49
|
Abdelrahman El Defrawy
|+30
|54
|50
|
Saleem Taher
|+31
|54
|54
|
Jipolite Paulus Le Grange
|+34
|54
|54
|
Rabbi Kofi Abugga
|+34
|54
|56
|
Luther Rudi Auseb
|+35
|54
|56
|
Mehdi Ben Youssef
|+35
|54
|56
|
Ibrahim Juma Likuli
|+35
|54
|60
|
Komane Leago Molefe
|+38
|54
|61
|
Mathis Nicolini
|+39
|54
|63
|
Ahi Danho Kokora Pierre-Antoine
|+43
|54
|63
|
Auni Jafari Msuya
|+43
|54
|65
|
Yao Kouame Ivan Steve
|+44
|54
|68
|
Amondji Ahi Simeon Ange Milan
|+46
|54
|68
|
Elyes Zarrad
|+46
|54
|70
|
Adib Shabana
|+47
|54
|72
|
Ghazi Rhimi
|+49
|54
|72
|
David Sedem Adenyo
|+49
|54
|75
|
Oatile Letso Keseabetswe
|+53
|54
|77
|
Malek Manetti
|+58
|54
|79
|
Gelvas Wilbrod Julius
|+62
|54
Girls scoreboard
|Pos
|Player
|Total
|Thru
|2
|
Lourenda Steyn
|-8
|54
|6
|
Phenyo Sebata
|+1
|54
|11
|
Bianca Ngecu
|+5
|54
|15
|
Casey Twidale
|+8
|54
|15
|
Kanana Muthomi
|+8
|54
|24
|
Noha Ghadi
|+12
|54
|27
|
Miriam Masiya
|+14
|54
|30
|
Belinda Wanjiru
|+15
|54
|33
|
Ahlem Mzoughi
|+18
|54
|39
|
Keisha Wiltshire Kagoro
|+22
|54
|46
|
Lina Barhoumi
|+27
|54
|48
|
Sawssane Melhli
|+29
|54
|50
|
Lily Ascott
|+31
|54
|52
|
Sophia Zbiri
|+32
|54
|53
|
Zarina Anne Makwarimba
|+33
|54
|59
|
Maru Chokwe
|+36
|54
|61
|
Racheal Laura Natukunda
|+39
|54
|65
|
Deborah Changa
|+44
|54
|67
|
Elise Tsang Man Kin
|+45
|54
|70
|
Ellen Abena Amezado
|+47
|54
|74
|
Tuduetso Tangiso Onyadile
|+51
|54
|76
|
Rejoice Jargor
|+57
|54
|77
|
Elizabeth Danelle Dlexik Kawalya
|+58
|54
|80
|
Shriya Purmanan
|+67
|54
|81
|
Olivia De Labauve D’Arifat
|+71
|54
|82
|
Maya Jay Iyer
|+75
|54
|83
|
Ernestina Mensah
|+81
|54
|84
|
Lilly Kassem
|+86
|54
|85
|
Nour Nafie
|+89
|54
|86
|
Ruth Chansa
|+91
|54
|87
|
Lara Amin
|+96
|54
|88
|
Kusefya Mutale
|+108
|54
|NR
|
Lamiss KhebourNR
|NR
|NR