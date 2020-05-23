Uganda exports locally made phones to Morocco

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s first information and communications technology manufacturing and assembling factory, Simi technologies has this morning sent the first batch of 18,000 locally made phones to Morocco.

Located in Namanve industrial park, Simi technologies owned by Chinese Electronics firm ENGO Holdings Uganda Limited exported smartphones and feature phones just six months after they launched operations in November last year.

The company has been supplying 2G analog phones fitted with blue tooth, camera and low emission Ddiode bulbs on the Ugandan market. The factory runs three production lines with a capacity of producing 2,000 feature phones, 1,500 smartphones, 800 laptops, 2,000 chargers, 4,000 USB cables and 4,000 sets of earphones.

State Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite welcomed the development which she said is a huge step towards reducing Uganda’s import bill on information computer technology products and boosting export earnings.

“Not only is this plant contributing to the economic growth and development of Uganda but also immensely helping in building local capacity through transfer of ICT knowledge and skills,” she noted.

The company says it is to invest USD 15 million (approximately 55.6 billion Shillings) in phases over a period of five years to achieve optimal output from the initial one million electronic gadgets a year.

******

URN