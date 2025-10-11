Uganda enhances security at border region with DRC after deadly attack

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The Ugandan military said Thursday it has heightened security along the shared border lake with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following last week’s deadly attack by suspected Congolese militia.

Kiconco Tabaro, spokesperson for the Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces (UPDF) Second Division, told Xinhua by phone that the army has increased patrols on Lake Edward after suspected Congolese elements attacked fishermen and killed the commander of the Ugandan military response team.

On Oct. 1, the armed individuals attacked and robbed Ugandan fishermen at Rweshama Landing Site on Lake Edward in the western district of Rukungiri. “The UPDF returned fire against the attackers who were on a canoe. The canoe was recovered from the lake and contained two light machine guns, five submachine guns, and a 25-horsepower engine. No attacker was captured. They could have drowned in the lake,” Tabaro said.

“Our security forces are active along our western borders. We are always ready to respond instantaneously and in a more lethal manner in case of any attempt to disturb the peace and stability of Uganda,” Tabaro said.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine the identity and intentions of the attackers. The UPDF urges residents of Rweshama and surrounding communities to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies,” Tabaro added.

The deadly incident comes as Uganda and the DRC continue to conduct joint military operations, dubbed “Operation Shujaa,” against the Allied Democratic Forces rebels operating in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. The operation was launched in November 2021.