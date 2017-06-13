Uganda elected to the International Labour Organisation governing body

Geneva, Switzerland| MIN OF GENDER L S| Uganda has been voted onto the governing body of International Labour Organisation for the period 2017-2020.

This election by the 106th International Labour Conference in Geneva on Monday June 12, 2017 follows Uganda’s earlier nomination by the Africa Group at the African Union meeting held in April 2017 in Algiers, Algeria.

The Governing Body is the Executive Organ of the ILO.

As a member of the governing Body Uganda will play a key role in determining ILO Policies, budgets and programmes all over the world as well as the election of the Director General of the ILO.

The Uganda delegation is headed by Janat Mukwaya, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Affairs and includes Pius Bigirimana Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ambassador Christopher Onyanga Aparr, Rosemary Ssenabulya, Executive Director Federation of Uganda Employers, and Peter Werikye, Secretary General, National Organisation of Trade Unions.