Uganda developing plan for Universal Health Coverage- Minister Aceng

Ruth Jane Aceng, the minister for health, revealed that Uganda is in the process of developing a comprehensive roadmap for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) over the long term.

Kampala, Uganda | The Independent | Speaking at a stakeholder’s dialogue organised by Novartis at Sheraton Hotel, Aceng in a speech read for her by permanent secretary Diana Atwiine, said the process is led by the Department of Planning at the ministry in close collaboration with the National Planning Authority and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The principles of UHC in Uganda are driven by the desire to achieve universal access to health care for the entire population by 2030. Novartis held the conference under the theme ‘Sustaining the momentum towards UHC’ and the minister announced a partnership between the Ministry of Health, Uganda Protestant Medical Bureau and Novartis to build capacity and train health care workers at the national and community level with the aim of bringing health care closer to populations.

The partnership entails screening programs, health promotion at the family level, empowerment of community health workers and strengthening community insurance programs, a key success factor in healthcare financing. Harald Nusser, Head of Novartis Social Business at Novartis called for more collaboration especially in the fight against No Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

