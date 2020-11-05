Uganda Cranes veteran Tony Mawejje recalled for national duty

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes veteran midfielder Tony Mawejje has been recalled to represent the national team in the forthcoming AFCON qualifiers.

Mawejje last played for Uganda Cranes in Gabon in the 2017 African Cup of Nations where Uganda failed to go through the group stages.

Mawejje has now been included in coach Jonathan McKinstry’s squad for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers on 12th November and 17th November 2020.

Mukwaya Sadat a Uganda Cranes fan says it is very good for both the player and team because his return will improve the performance of the team.

Njego Faisal a known KCCA FC fans also says the return of Mawejje will not only help him as a player but it will also boost the confidence of the national team.

“The return of Mawejje with his experience in the national team jersey will be a confidence booster for the whole team and the young players will get to learn very many things from the experienced central midfielder”. Njego says.

Rogers Masereka, another fan also says that Mawejje’s addition to the team is a sign that the player still has an important role in the team.

“If he wasn’t having any impact, he wouldn’t be recalled back to the team, but if the coach trusted him and called him back, it means he has something he adds to the team’’. Masereka noted.

Mawejje is also certain his experience will bring a huge impact on the national team.

“I am glad that I have returned to the National team setup. I am in the best shape to deliver like before. My vast experience with the national team has to create an impact”. Mawejje said .

Jonathan McKinstry earlier summoned a squad of 22 local-based players to start training ahead of the qualifiers.

