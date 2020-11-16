Uganda Cranes 90 minutes away from qualifying for AFCON

TODAY

Uganda 0 (1) South Sudan 0 (0)

✳ Onyango

✳ Wadada

✳ Galiwango

✳ Lwaliwa

✳ Awany

✳ Aucho

✳ Watambala

✳ Miya

✳ Okello

✳ Bayo

✳ Luwagga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Victory for Uganda Cranes against South Sudan this afternoon at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya will see them qualify for the 2022 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Cranes are currently second in Group B of the qualifiers with 7 points just like Burkina Faso who are top because of a better goal difference. A win for Uganda Cranes and victory for Burkina Faso away in Malawi will see the two teams qualify for AFCON. Even after a win Uganda’s qualification will only be put on hold if Malawi stop Burkina Faso or the two teams draw.

“We are determined to get a win and qualify early for AFCON before even playing the last two games next year,” said Uganda Cranes skipper Denis Onyango in Nairobi on Sunday.

Head coach Jonathan McKinstry told URN that his players have a lot of energy because they are also happy with the good playing surface at the Nyayo Stadium. “The players know what we need to do to get a good result,” added McKinstry.

The coach said he could make one or two tactical changes against South Sudan today. “Trying to qualify for a third AFCON has always been our objective,” added the coach.

Uganda beat South Sudan 1-0 last week to brighten their chances of qualifying for a third straight Afcon competition.

STARTING XI

The Uganda Cranes head coach McKinstry has named the starting line up against South Sudan during group B of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

Goalkeeper and captain Denis Onyango is maintained in the goal posts.

Nicholas Wadada and Disan Galiwango will deploy the right and left respective full back departments.

Halid Lwaliwa, scorer in the first leg at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende is partnering Timothy Awany in central defence.

It is a compact midfield that has Khalid Aucho, Karim Watambala and Faruku Miya.

The three man attack force has Allan Okello, Fahad Bayo and Luwagga Kizito.

The match is live on 102.1 FUFA f.m.

SENEGAL FIRST TO QUALIFY

Senegal became the first team to qualify for the 2022 Afcon after stopping hosts Guinea Bissau on Sunday night. Sadio Mane who also features for English giants Liverpool netted the lone goal.

In the other games played on Sunday Kenya lost 2-1 away to Comoros, while Burundi beat Mauritania 3-1 in Bujumbura. Chad held Guinea to a 1-1 draw, while Equatorial Guinea picked a 1-0 home win against Libya.

The Afcon competition was meant to take place in Cameroon in 2021, but was pushed further to 2022 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

