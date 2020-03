Uganda COVID-19

🔸 March 29 – 3 new cases – TOTAL 33

🔹 March 28 – 7 new cases – TOTAL 30

🔸 March 27 – 5 new cases – TOTAL 23

🔹 March 26 – 4 new cases – TOTAL 18

🔸 March 25 – 5 new cases – TOTAL 14

🔹 March 23 – 8 new cases – TOTAL 9

🔸 March 21 – First case – TOTAL 1

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is now at 33, after the Ministry of Health confirmed that out of 206 samples run Sunday, 203 samples tested negative.

