Covid-19 Image

UGANDA: Coronavirus cases at 705, with 292 recoveries

The Independent June 15, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, NEWS Leave a comment

A truck driver wearing a protective facemask as a measure to fight against the spread of the COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus). MOH says tests show the driver who died while lying outside his truck in Busitema, did not dive of COVID-19 but other yet to be estabilished reasons.

🔺  9 new cases
🔺 Total confirmed cases 705

🔹 Total Deaths: 00
🔸Total Recoveries: 299

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nine new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health. This brings the number of cases confirmed in Uganda to 705 as of June 14th.

The new cases were from 2,677 samples tested, Four of them were from truck drivers at points of entry, while five were from alerts and contacts in the community in Tororo, Amuru, Kyotea and Entebbe.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that the Kenyan truck driver found dead in Busitema on Saturday, did not die of COVID-19, tests have confirmed.

He had entered Uganda after tests had shown he was negative, which was confirmed by another test.

