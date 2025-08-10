Uganda coach eager to rewrite history at FIFA U17 World Cup

KAMPALA, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda’s U17 national team head coach Brian Ssenyondo says his team will go all out to make an impactful history at the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup this November in Qatar.

With Uganda having qualified for the tournament for the first time, Ssenyondo told Xinhua that his team will not be there just to make up the numbers. “Appearing for the first time in the World Cup ever for a Ugandan Football team will not make us weak and inexperienced, but we have what it takes to challenge,” said Ssenyondo.

With three months to go, Ssenyondo says he is continuing to scout players to improve the squad. “It is very competitive in the youth category because we have a lot of good talent, and being part of that team to the World Cup will mean a player is at his best,” added the coach.

Uganda qualified for the U17 World Cup after defeating Gambia 2-1 in a play-off at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Ssenyondo’s team has been drawn alongside 2021 champion France, along with Chile and Canada.

Discussing the group, Ssenyondo said it would be very exciting to face a former champion and other strong teams. “If you are meant to perform well, you need to face big teams because they motivate us to play very good football,” added the coach, who also emphasized the importance of a good performance in the opening match against Canada on November 5.