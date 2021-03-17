Uganda Clays appoints Reuben Tumwebaze as new managing director

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | On March 17, Clay products maker, Uganda Clays Limited announced the appointment of Reuben Tumwebaze as the managing director with effect from March 2021.

Tumwebaze replaces George Inholo who left the company in March last year.

Before joining UCL, Tumwebaze was the director of Road Infrastructure Protection at Uganda National Roads Authority.

He has a wealth of experience at management level in a number of manufacturing companies including Hima Cement and Century Bottling Company Limited.

“The Board is confident that Mr. Tumwebaze is the right person to lead the team that is charged with successfully executing the company’s business strategy,” the company said in a notice signed by Martin Kasekende, the chairman of the board.

UCL operates two plants – one in Kajjansi along Entebbe Road and the other in Kamonkoli, Mbale. It is listed on the Uganda Securities Exchange.