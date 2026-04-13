Afreximbank 2025 profit rises 19% as assets hit $48.5 billion

Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) posted a 19% rise in net profit for 2025, driven by strong lending growth and continued financing of key sectors across Africa.

The Cairo-based lender said net income reached $1.2 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, up from $973.5 million a year earlier.

Total assets and contingencies increased 21% to $48.5 billion, while net loans and advances rose 16% to $33.5 billion, reflecting sustained demand for trade and project finance.

Gross income climbed to $3.5 billion from $3.3 billion in 2024, supported by lending to sectors including manufacturing, infrastructure, food security and climate adaptation.

The bank maintained stable asset quality, with its non-performing loan ratio at 2.43%, compared with 2.33% a year earlier.

Liquidity strengthened, with cash and cash equivalents rising to $6.0 billion, representing 14% of total assets. Shareholders’ funds grew 17% to $8.4 billion, supported by retained earnings and new equity raised during the year.

Afreximbank also tapped international debt markets, raising more than $800 million through Samurai and Panda bonds, despite concerns raised by some rating agencies earlier in the year.

Operating expenses rose to $459.2 million, reflecting staff expansion and inflationary pressures, though the bank kept its cost-to-income ratio at 21%, below its internal ceiling.

Senior Executive Vice President Denys Denya said the results position the bank to accelerate trade integration and industrialisation across Africa as it nears the end of its current strategic plan.

Afreximbank has been a key financier of intra-African trade and industrial development, supporting initiatives linked to the African Continental Free Trade Area and broader efforts to boost economic self-reliance across the continent.