PRAU launches Digital Membership IDs with multiple user benefits

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) has at its 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Hotel Africana launched digital membership identification cards (IDs), a modern solution designed to enhance member experience, accessibility, and engagement.

The digital IDs, which offer multiple user benefits, will enable members to access their credentials conveniently, participate in association activities, and verify their professional status through a secure digital platform, among other gains.

Speaking at the AGM on Saturday, PRAU President Irene Nakasiita expressed her appreciation to members for their continued support and commitment to the association over the years.

“I would like to sincerely thank all our members for supporting PRAU from time to time. Your dedication has enabled both past and current governing councils to effectively serve and implement various activities that continue to champion PR excellence in Uganda,” she said.

Nakasiita mentioned that the introduction of digital membership IDs represents PRAU’s commitment to innovation and adaptability in an increasingly digital world. She noted that the new system not only streamlines membership management but also aligns with global trends like the digital evolution, which she said the associations must adapt to so that it can deliver the desired experience to their members.

The AGM also provided a platform to review the association’s performance over the past year, highlighting key milestones such as professional development programs, industry partnerships, and advocacy initiatives aimed at elevating the standards of public relations practice in Uganda. Members engaged in constructive discussions on how PRAU can further position itself as a leading voice in the communications industry.

In addition, the Governing Council outlined strategic priorities for the coming year, including the PRAU at 50 celebration, expanding membership, enhancing training opportunities, and leveraging technology to better serve members. The association reaffirmed its mission of advancing PR excellence by fostering ethical practice, professional growth, and collaboration within the industry.

The 50th AGM also doubled as the launch platform for the digital membership IDs which was positively welcomed by members due to its convenience and efficiency that the system brings. With features designed to accommodate different user preferences, the platform will ensure inclusivity and ease of use for all members, as highlighted during the demo process of how members can use it.

“As PRAU celebrates its 50th AGM, the association remains committed to building a vibrant and dynamic public relations community in Uganda by embracing innovation and maintaining strong member engagement. The Association continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the profession.”

Officials said that PRAU’s 50th AGM and anniversary not only reflects its rich history but also signals a strong governance structure but a forward-looking approach that prioritizes excellence, integrity, and relevance in the ever-evolving communications landscape.