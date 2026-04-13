IDF preparing to resume hostilities after inconclusive Iran-US talks

TEL AVIV | TASS | The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are preparing to resume military operations against Tehran after the negotiations between the United States and Iran “collapsed,” The Times of Israel reported, citing what it called a coordinated leak by Israeli defense officials to three major TV channels.

Channel 12 reported, without citing sources, that the IDF is not only “gearing up for renewed conflict with Iran, but it is also preparing for a potential Iranian surprise attack on Israel.” The Kan public broadcaster, citing a senior defense official, said “Israel is interested in renewing the war against Iran,” arguing it ended “too early, without sufficient pressure being applied on Iran regarding the nuclear issue and ballistic missiles.” According to the report, if US President Donald Trump decides to renew the conflict, “the military will attempt to pressure Iran into giving up its nuclear program by striking its energy infrastructure.” Channel 13 said IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir had instructed the military to prepare for an “immediate resumption of fighting.”

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US delegation – by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. No details of a potential new round of talks are available so far.