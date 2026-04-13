Ggaba Murder Trial: Suspect pleads not guilty

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Christopher Onyum Okello, the 39-year-old accused of the gruesome murder of four toddlers at the Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre, pleaded not guilty Monday morning as his trial commenced. Okello faces four counts of murder, contrary to Sections 171 and 172 of the Penal Code Act.

The prosecution alleges that on April 2, 2026, at the Ggaba Childhood Development Centre, the accused acted with malice aforethought and caused the deaths of Eteku Gideon, Keisha Agenrwot, Ryan Odeke, and Ignatius Sseruyange. The trial, presided over by Lady Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha, marks the first-ever Mobile High Court criminal session conducted in Kampala.

The proceedings are held under the newly issued Constitution (Operation of Mobile Courts) (Practice) Directions, 2026, signed by Chief Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija. The accused is represented by Richard Kumbuga and Sarah Awelo. After entering a plea of not guilty, the prosecution proceeded to present agreed evidence before the court, including postmortem reports on the toddlers after the incident, which detail evidence of trauma and the categories of injuries inflicted by the sharp object (knife).

Earlier, the Principal Judge, Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo, inspected the Ggaba Community Church Grounds to ensure the site was ready for the high-profile session. The Judiciary stated that this mobile approach is part of a transformation agenda aimed at enhancing access to justice by bringing proceedings directly to the affected community.

To manage the massive public interest, authorities have installed giant screens and speakers outside a designated 1,000-seat court area. The trial is scheduled to run daily from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm for one week. Despite the Judiciary’s push for transparency, the Uganda Law Society (ULS) has met the move with fierce resistance. In a statement released Sunday, April 12, ULS President Isaac K. Ssemakadde labeled the session a “judicial lynching rally” and “the most cynical form of executive interference” seen in decades.

“This is not public participation; it is the weaponization of public grief to pre-determine guilt,” the ULS statement read. Christopher Onyum Okello was arrested on April 2, 2026, after allegedly disguising himself as a parent to gain entry into the daycare center. Once inside, he reportedly attacked the children, all aged two and three year with a knife.

Following his committal to the High Court last week by Makindye Chief Magistrate Sarah Basemera, the prosecution confirmed that investigations are complete. Notably, a mental health assessment found Okello fit to stand trial, dismissing earlier claims of a mental defect. While the victims’ families and the Ggaba community demand swift justice, the legal fraternity remains divided, warning that a “circus-like” environment could lead to a significant constitutional crisis.