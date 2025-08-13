Uganda, China sign deal on export standards

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the China Certification and Inspection Group Company Ltd (CCIC) aimed at promoting bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

CCIC is a State-owned mega group providing inspection, verification, certification and testing services, founded with approval by China’s State Council as well as registered by the State Administration of Industry and Commerce (SAIC).

The MoU sets the foundation for a collaborative framework through which UNBS and CCIC will enhance mutual understanding, strengthen institutional capacities, and support the development and implementation of standardisation, conformity assessment, and related activities.

China is becoming a major market for Ugandan products, especially coffee, hence the need to ensure the market of nurtured through upholding product standards.

The UNBS Executive Director, Eng. James Kasigwa noted that this partnership was timely because it would go a long way in attaining Uganda’s ten-fold growth strategy.

“The MOU explores mutual recognition agreements for standardisation, quality assurance, metrology and testing, which will help our local industries to produce goods that comply with the standards requirements of the Chinese market, thus boosting industrialisation and export promotion in line with Uganda’s ten-fold growth strategy.” Eng. Kasigwa said.

The General Manager of CCIC for East Africa, Zhonghui Guo, said that through the MOU, CCIC looked forward to enhancing UNBS’ conformity assessment procedures about China Standards, to boost the quality of Ugandan-made products exported to China, like Coffee, tea and other parts of the world.

“We expect to build a new laboratory in Uganda, enhance product and factory inspections as well as issue reports and certificates that support exportation of Ugandan-made products to China and other parts of the world,” Zhonghui said.

UNBS and CCIC shall cooperate in facilitating the exchange of information about standards, technical regulations, and conformity assessment procedures; fostering mutual participation in training programs, capacity-building initiatives, such as the provision of equipment to UNBS workshops, seminars, and expert meetings and exchanging experts, technical publications, and best practices with a focus on standardization and quality infrastructure.

Other areas will be establishing joint technical committees and working groups to address mutually agreed-upon priority sectors; exploring mutual recognition agreements for standardisation, quality assurance, metrology and testing to facilitate fair trade; and enhancing opportunities for collaboration within regional and international frameworks, including the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), the International Electrotechnical Commission.

