Uganda Breweries turns around Mitoma businesswoman’s fortunes with shs50 million

Mitoma, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A life-changing moment unfolded in Mitoma District as Susan Kyokusiima, a hardworking farmer and bar owner, saw her fortunes turn around after winning UGX 50 million in the Uganda Breweries Laga Swagga Campaign.

Susan, who initially joined the campaign with the simple hope of winning airtime, was left stunned when she emerged as the grand prize winner. She invested her winnings in expanding her business, purchasing land, and securing a stable future for her family.

"I never imagined that entering this campaign would change my life in such a significant way. With the UGX 50 million, I have grown my business and purchased more land for farming. I now have a banana plantation, coffee, beans, groundnuts, and millet, and I also bought crossbreed cows that I graze on the land. The money has created new opportunities for myself and my family. I was also able to enroll all my children in better schools. I even renovated my house to the standard l always dreamed of Uganda Breweries has truly uplifted me” Susan shared with excitement.

Speaking at the event, Uganda Breweries Limited District Representative Ken Amanyire highlighted the broader impact of the Laga Swagga Campaign, which reached over 1 million consumers across Uganda and awarded them a total of UGX 1 billion in prizes.

“Laga Swagga was not just about winning it was about transforming lives. Susan’s story is a true testament to our commitment to empowering our consumers. We are proud to see how she has used her prize to expand her business and invest in her future,”.

The Laga Swagga Campaign was aimed at rewarding loyal consumers of Uganda Waragi, Bond 7, V&A, and Gilbeys, reinforcing UBL’s dedication to celebrating and uplifting the people who have supported its brands over the years.

Susan’s story serves as a powerful reminder of how Uganda Breweries actively promotes its brands to uplift, empower, and celebrate Ugandans, positively impacting the communities it serves. This is particularly significant as Uganda Waragi celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.