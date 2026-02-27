Uganda Breweries launches flavoured rum, Captain Morgan Muck Pit Melon splash

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | Party vibes and flavour-forward energy filled the grounds of Uganda Breweries Limited on Thursday evening as the company unveiled its latest innovation, Captain Morgan Muck Pit– Melon Splash, a new flavoured rum positioned for Uganda’s evolving nightlife and at-home drinking culture.

Speaking at the launch, Wyclef Turinawe, the Innovation Project Manager at UBL, said the new product is designed for consumers looking to break away from routine.

“We are proudly bringing to you Captain Morgan Muck Pit -Melon Splash. It’s a rum with 35.7% alcohol by volume. We are happy to receive you here with our distributors, customers and consumers to taste the product firsthand before we bring it out to everyone,” he said.

Turinawe described Muck Pit as a drink built around flavour, mood and timing.

“This is a rum that understands who you are, what you want to taste, and at what time. It’s for someone who wants flavour to their life. We are changing the ordinary of what people are used to, and that’s what we’ve done with Muck Pit,” he added.

He noted that the melon-flavoured rum is sweet, smooth on the throat and versatile enough to be enjoyed straight, mixed into cocktails, or poured at home after a long day.

“Anyone who feels stuck in the usual office routine can change their ordinary. After work, after 3pm, after 5pm on a Thursday, this is a drink you can enjoy at home or with friends,” Turinawe said.

On pricing, Turinawe explained that the Muck Pit will be sold depending on the outlet, with supermarket prices expected to range between Shs35,000 and Shs40,000. The product will be available through major retail outlets and bars across the country.

The launch adds to UBL’s growing portfolio of flavoured spirits targeting younger, experimental consumers and reflects a broader industry shift toward sweeter, mixable drinks that blend lifestyle, music and social experiences.