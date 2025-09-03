Uganda Baati crowned Uganda’s most trusted roofing brand

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Baati Limited, Uganda’s manufacturer of roofing solutions, has been named Uganda’s most trusted roofing brand after winning the prestigious Best Excellence and Best Roofing Sheets Brand award at the People’s Choice Awards 2025. This recognition reflects the company’s strong consumer admiration, leadership in the industry, and meaningful impact across Uganda.

The award ceremony, held at the Imperial Royale Hotel, brought together some of the country’s most influential brands and business leaders. Uganda Baati’s victory reaffirmed its position as one of Uganda’s most respected and dependable industrial brands.

The recognition celebrates Uganda Baati’s unwavering commitment to producing high-quality roofing products that blend durability, innovation, and aesthetic appeal. Through its flagship product lines such as Orientile, Versatile, Romantile, SAFBUILD, Covermax, and ULTRASPAN, the company has earned the trust and loyalty of homeowners, contractors, and developers throughout the country. It also highlights Uganda Baati’s broader contributions to raising industry standards, enhancing customer satisfaction, and supporting community development initiatives.

While receiving the award on behalf of the company, Brand Manager Vivienne Lynn Mirembe expressed gratitude to customers for their continued support. “This honor is a powerful declaration of the trust our customers place in us. It reminds us that excellence is not just about products; it’s about people, relationships, and the values we uphold every day,” she said.

The People’s Choice Awards are determined through public voting, making Uganda Baati’s win a direct reflection of the loyalty and confidence Ugandans have in the brand. These awards celebrate companies that not only deliver quality but also demonstrate integrity and relevance in the lives of consumers.

Uganda Baati’s success has been fueled by its focus on innovation and customer-centered service. The company continues to invest in advanced manufacturing technologies and expand its distribution network to better serve both urban and rural communities.

As Uganda’s construction industry continues to grow and evolve, Uganda Baati remains dedicated to providing reliable products, exceptional service, and sustainable solutions that meet the diverse needs of its customers. For the company, the People’s Choice Award 2025 is more than just recognition; it is a reaffirmation of its promise to build with integrity, serve with purpose, and lead with lasting impact.