Uganda Baati, Crestanks discuss strategic partnership for rainwater harvesting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a bid to strengthen stakeholder relations and promote sustainable water solutions, Uganda Baati Limited held a strategic meeting with Ajay Jain, general manager of Crestanks Limited, at the company’s head offices on Jan.29.

The discussions focused on forming a strategic partnership aimed at raising awareness and providing complete rainwater harvesting solutions to benefit communities across Uganda.

Crestanks Limited, a member of the Aquasantec Group, is a leading manufacturer of safe water tanks and storage solutions. As a provider of innovative building solutions, Uganda Baati recognizes the critical need to partner with companies like Crestanks Limited to create impactful community initiatives.

Ian Rumanyika, the head of external and corporate affairs at Uganda Baati, emphasized the importance of the collaboration.

He said: “Uganda Baati must partner with Crestanks Limited to encourage Ugandans to adopt a culture of rainwater harvesting for homes, schools, and other institutions. The lack of proper rainwater collection systems is not only an environmental concern but also a financial burden, especially for institutions that rely on water donations while overlooking the potential of harvesting water from their rooftops.”

Through this collaboration, Uganda Baati and Crestanks Limited aim to offer a comprehensive rainwater harvesting solution where clients purchasing roofing sheets from Uganda Baati can easily access water storage systems from Crestanks, ensuring a complete rainwater harvesting solution.

He added: “By working together, we can ensure that Ugandans receive comprehensive solutions to collect and store rainwater, promoting sustainability and reducing water- related expenses. Both Uganda Baati and Crestanks share common values, including a zero-tolerance policy on quality and a strong commitment to impacting the community positively.”

The partnership aligns with Uganda Baati’s mission to deliver trusted building solutions that are made with pride and care to provide superior customer value. Moving forward, both companies will embark on an awareness campaign to promote rainwater harvesting and incentivize customers with tailored solutions for homes, businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities.