 Uganda Baati champions men’s wellbeing at the work place

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | It is said that the strongest steel is forged under pressure, but even steel requires care to maintain its strength. That analogy is what shaped Uganda Baati’s “Men of Steel: A Life and Wellness Conversation” recently.

The employee wellness engagement held under the Safal Circles initiative brought together male employees from across the business. The session, officials said, created a safe and open environment to discuss mental health, career growth, relationships, physical wellbeing and work-life balance, reaffirming the company’s belief that caring for its people is central to building a high-performing organisation.

As workplaces become increasingly demanding, conversations around mental wellbeing are no longer optional, officials said.

Delivering the keynote conversation was renowned Ugandan businessman, former media executive Robert Kabushenga, whose honest and relatable storytelling immediately resonated with the audience.

He challenged participants to reflect on their own lives, reminding them that success is built not only through professional achievement but also through self-awareness, healthy relationships and continuous personal growth. Kabushenga observed that leadership begins with taking responsibility for one’s own wellbeing and that seeking support when necessary is a mark of wisdom rather than weakness. His practical insights on purpose, discipline and resilience sparked thoughtful conversations throughout the room.

The Uganda Baati Chief Executive Officer George Arodi reaffirmed the company’s commitment to building a workplace where employees thrive beyond their job descriptions. He explained that while Uganda Baati manufactures steel solutions that strengthen communities, the company is equally committed to strengthening the people who make that success possible.

“At Uganda Baati, we believe our greatest asset is our people. We invest in technology, innovation and manufacturing excellence, but we must invest just as intentionally in the wellbeing of our employees. Strong organisations are built by healthy, confident and supported people, and conversations like these remind us that looking after one another is everyone’s responsibility.”

The discussion explored a wide range of issues affecting modern men, including managing workplace pressures, financial responsibilities, family expectations, physical health and emotional wellbeing. Participants reflected on the realities of balancing demanding careers with meaningful personal lives while recognising that resilience is strengthened through openness and mutual support.

The session comes at a time when employers across the world are investing more in employee wellbeing. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression and anxiety cost the global economy an estimated US$1 trillion every year in lost productivity, while research by Gallup, a global analytics and advisory firm, consistently shows that employees who are engaged and supported are significantly more productive than those who are not.

Uganda Baati has the “Are You Kawa?” initiative that is part internal campaign where colleagues check on each other to see if they are doing well. Kabushenga spoke about looking out for each other. “Looking at the signs, if someone changes their routine, comes to work late, isolates himself, speaks to themselves, or has bruised bodies, this could be a red flag, and instead of judging them, sit with them and check if all is well.”

He also emphasized the need to trust spouses and even trust them with budgeting for their finances.

In addition, he said men should respect their wives because tables turn, saying that “Today they may be the breadwinner, and tomorrow the job is gone and the wife becomes the sole breadwinner.”

By opening the door to conversations that have too often remained unspoken, Uganda Baati is helping redefine what it truly means to be a man of steel resilient in character, grounded in purpose and strengthened through community.