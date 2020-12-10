Thursday , December 10 2020
Lato Milk
Nrm Image

Uganda applies for 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

The Independent December 10, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, NEWS, The News Today Leave a comment

Uganda submitted a COVAX application on 7 December 2020 under the GAVI Covax facility where we shall be able to access approximately 9 million doses of the vaccine to cover 20% of the population.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & Xinhua | The Ministry of Health has ordered for 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine amid surging new infections in the country.

The ministry said in a statement issued that the vaccines will cover 20 percent of the country’s total population. “Plans are underway to secure additional doses of the vaccine to cover more people,” the statement further reads.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday applied through GAVI (Global Alliances for Vaccines and Immunization) to secure the COVID-19 vaccine from drugmaker AstraZeneca.

The ministry has warned that the COVID-19 situation in the country is getting worse, urging the public to follow the prevention procedures.

Uganda on Wednesday registered 1,199 new COVID-19 cases bringing the cumulative confirmed cases to 25,059. 12 new COVID-19 deaths were also registered

So far, Uganda has registered a total of 9,510 recoveries and 219 deaths since the index case was reported on March 21.

