Covid-19 Image

Uganda Airlines plans repatriation flight

The Independent June 21, 2020 Business, COVID-19 Updates, The News Today 1 Comment

Uganda’s ‘Bombardiers’ were tested early this week. They will next week be used to repatriate Ugandans from South Africa

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The repatriation of Ugandans stuck abroad because of the COVID-19 pandemic will start this week with Uganda Airlines flying home several from South Africa.

“Uganda Airlines will operate a repatriation charter flight for Ugandans in South Africa; Johannesburg to Entebbe on 25th June 2020,” Uganda Airlines announced Sunday afternoon.

The development comes a few days after all four of Uganda Airlines new Mitsubishi CRJ-900 (Bombardier) planes tested their engines for the first time on Friday afternoon after 90 days on ground.

Images from Flightradar24. com,  a global flight tracking service that provides you with real-time information about thousands of aircraft around the world, showed the four planes – Flight 5XKNP, 5XEQU, 5XKOB and another that did not have a call sign – airborne in Ugandan airspace for an average of 40 minutes.

As indeed many experts thought, it signaled a resumption of service soon after the COVID-19 lockdown. Uganda airspace remains closed to international schedule passenger flights until further notice.

One comment

  1. RAJENDRA GOKLANI
    June 21, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    EBB DxB Flight when….???

    I am Stranded in Kampala Uganda since Msrch
    I have visited Kampala on 15th March by Emirates Flight EK 729 from Dubai My Return Emirates Flight EK 730 was scheduled to Dubai on 19th March but same day UAE Govt has Denied Entry of UAE Residence visa holders too since than i am Stranded in Kampala
    I am Indian Passport Holder having UAE Residence visa
    Now Awaiting for Flight to Dubai

    Reply

