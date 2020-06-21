Uganda Airlines plans repatriation flight

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The repatriation of Ugandans stuck abroad because of the COVID-19 pandemic will start this week with Uganda Airlines flying home several from South Africa.
“Uganda Airlines will operate a repatriation charter flight for Ugandans in South Africa; Johannesburg to Entebbe on 25th June 2020,” Uganda Airlines announced Sunday afternoon.
The development comes a few days after all four of Uganda Airlines new Mitsubishi CRJ-900 (Bombardier) planes tested their engines for the first time on Friday afternoon after 90 days on ground.
Images from Flightradar24. com, a global flight tracking service that provides you with real-time information about thousands of aircraft around the world, showed the four planes – Flight 5XKNP, 5XEQU, 5XKOB and another that did not have a call sign – airborne in Ugandan airspace for an average of 40 minutes.
As indeed many experts thought, it signaled a resumption of service soon after the COVID-19 lockdown. Uganda airspace remains closed to international schedule passenger flights until further notice.
