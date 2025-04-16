Uganda Airlines hosts landmark Uganda-UK trade and business forum ahead of Entebbe–London route launch

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Julius Businge | In a high-level convergence of business, diplomacy, and strategic vision, Uganda Airlines hosted the Uganda–UK Trade and Business Forum at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on April 16.

The event marks a defining moment in Uganda’s aviation and economic landscape as the national carrier prepares for its maiden direct flight to London Gatwick, scheduled for May 18, 2025.

The forum brought together top-tier representatives from both governments, private sector leaders, and members of the Ugandan and African diaspora in the UK. The goal: to open new channels for trade, tourism, and investment, while showcasing Uganda’s economic potential on a global stage.

Jennifer Bamuturaki, chief executive officer of Uganda Airlines, underscored the significance of the upcoming route in her keynote speech, pointing out that London has always been a strategic destination in the airline’s international plans.

“This will be the only direct air service between Uganda and the UK, reducing travel time to nine hours while offering exceptional comfort and over 70 tons of cargo capacity per flight,” she said.

Environmental sustainability also took center stage. Bamuturaki highlighted that Uganda Airlines’ Airbus A330-800neo fleet complies with the latest European emission standards, helping the airline align with IATA’s 2025 net-zero targets.

“Uganda Airlines is ready to meet sustainability obligations head-on,” she affirmed.

Echoing the route’s strategic value, Ramathan Ggoobi, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Secretary to the Treasury, tied the development to Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the upcoming National Development Plan IV.

“This new route is a strategic enabler in our goal to grow Uganda’s economy from USD 50 billion to USD 500 billion by 2040,” Ggoobi said. He projected that cargo revenues will rise from 8% to 25% of the airline’s income by 2030, emphasizing government support for expanding export capacity, including through dedicated cargo aircraft.

On the UK side, British High Commissioner Lisa Chesney hailed the forum as more than a celebration of a flight—it was a serious step toward economic transformation.

“With direct flights, we can get Ugandan coffee, fruits, fish, and those giant avocados to the UK faster. The average British consumer will thank us when they taste the freshness Uganda has to offer,” she said.

Chesney also addressed the contentious UK visa process, acknowledging the hurdles but expressing optimism that more responsible traffic through direct flights will lead to better travel facilitation. She reiterated the UK’s support for Ugandan trade through the Developing Countries Trading Scheme, which offers tariff-free access for over 95% of Ugandan exports. “We are backing this relationship with action,” she declared, citing over £700 million in public and private sector investments, trade initiatives, and export support programs.

A forward-looking highlight of the forum was the unveiling of the Victoria Nile Carbon Initiative (VNCI), a voluntary carbon offset program by Uganda Airlines.

Designed for eco-conscious travelers, VNCI allows passengers to offset their emissions by supporting certified carbon reduction projects such as reforestation, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. The initiative also promises to fund environmental restoration around Lake Victoria, which is home to more than 47 million people but faces increasing ecological threats from pollution and industrial waste.

As Uganda Airlines prepares for its transcontinental debut in Europe, the airline is not only bridging physical distances but also narrowing gaps in trade, sustainability, and international cooperation. Today’s forum signals a pivotal step in repositioning Uganda as a connected, competitive, and climate-conscious player on the world stage.