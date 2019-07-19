Uganda Airlines first flight pushed to August

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Works and Transport, Eng. Monica Azuba says that the Uganda National Airlines will commence its first commercial flights in August. The country’s national flag carrier had earlier on been scheduled to start commercial flights this month.

Now, in a statement to the House on why the national airlines has not yet commenced commercial flights ,Azuba, said Civil Aviation Authority-CAA is yet to issue an Air Operating Certificate to the carrier.

Azuba said the airlines expects to receive the certificate on July 28th, 2019. At the moment, the airlines is using a provisional certificate for testing the aircraft and is setting up systems to facilitate bookings, reservations and ticketing among others.

On top of the the Air Operating Certificate, the Airline is expected to secure foreign air operator permits and licenses from destination countries before it can fly.

The Kasilo County MP, Elijah Okupa asked Azuba to name some of the proposed destinations for the Airline so that Ugandans can prepare ahead of the first commercial flight. Some of the planned destinations according to Azuba include Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa.

She says there are plans to fly to Ethiopia, Rwanda and Khartoum, adding that the remaining two CRJ 900 aircrafts arrive in September.

The first two CRJ 900 Bombardier air crafts flew into the county on April 23, 2019. The planes cost Shillings 280 billion.