Uganda achieves global target in efforts to end HIV/AIDS

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda is among the 14 countries in the world that have achieved the United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) “90-90-90” target to help end the scourge by 2030, a top government official said on Tuesday.

Esther Mbayo, minister for the presidency told reporters that Uganda has attained the UNAIDS target of 90 percent of all people living with HIV enrolled on treatment and 90 percent of those on antiretroviral therapy will have an undetectable viral load by 2020.

“This progress has positioned Uganda on track to achieve the ambitious goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030,” said Mbayo, while speaking ahead of the World AIDS Day commemorations scheduled for Dec. 1.

“We need to guard against reversal of these gains made and ensure that we remain on course to end AIDS as a public health threat in Uganda by 2030,” she said.

At least 87 percent of all people living with HIV in the east African country know their HIV status, according to Uganda Aids Commission. This is short of 3 percent to reach the third target.

Uganda will on Dec. 1 join the rest of the world to commemorate the World AIDS Day.

Despite the progress, the HIV epidemic remains a major public health threat in Uganda with an estimated 1.4 million people living with the virus, 53,000 new HIV cases registered annually and an estimated 21,000 Ugandans having died of AIDS-related illnesses, according to UNAIDS.

“I therefore use this occasion to further call upon all of you stakeholders to keep up the commitment towards preventing and ending HIV and AIDS,” said Mbayo.

“Let us maintain the high-level political commitment and action, enhanced community mobilization and engagement for social and behavior change, respect for the rights of people living with HIV and other vulnerable populations,” the minister said.

