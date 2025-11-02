Uganda accelerates efforts to tap into AfCFTA

Government has unveiled a 30+ member committee to oversee its activities in the bloc

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Uganda has launched its African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) National Implementation Committee (NIC), signaling a renewed push to leverage the continent’s single market for goods and services. The committee, comprising over 30 members drawn from government, the private sector, civil society, and development partners, is expected to coordinate Uganda’s participation in Africa’s largest trading bloc and catalyze the country’s economic ambitions.

Speaking at the inauguration held at Silver Springs Hotel, Bugolobi on Oct.22, Gen Mbadi, Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, described the AfCFTA as “our generation’s greatest opportunity to build wealth here at home, together.” He highlighted the practical benefits for ordinary Ugandans: “It means the farmer in Mbarara will have a new, duty-free market for his milk powder in Accra, Ghana. It means our innovators in Kampala can sell their software to a company in Dakar, Senegal. It means our manufacturers in Namanve can sell finished goods to a market of 1.3 billion consumers.”

The launch of the NIC underscores the government’s strategy to integrate Uganda more deeply into regional and continental markets. Ratified by Uganda in November 2018, the AfCFTA aligns with the country’s National Trade Policy, the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV), and the government’s Ten-Fold Growth Strategy. These frameworks collectively aim to expand exports, deepen industrialization, create jobs, and diversify trade partnerships beyond traditional markets.

Gen Mbadi emphasized the AfCFTA as the “rocket fuel” for Uganda’s tenfold growth strategy. “We cannot grow tenfold by only selling to our current partners. We must expand. The AfCFTA is that new, larger market. It opens 54 new doors for our products,” he said. The NIC is tasked with transforming this opportunity into tangible outcomes, bridging the gap between government policy and business realities, ensuring that reforms translate into increased trade flows, industrial linkages, and market access.

Allan Senyondwa, director of policy at the Uganda Manufacturers Association, stressed on the sidelines of the event that tapping into AfCFTA requires more than market access; Uganda must increase production and engage in value addition. “The African market is huge, but there are countries close to Uganda, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic, which are natural markets for our goods,” he said. Senyondwa noted that Uganda is already expanding trade under the AfCFTA, citing a Memorandum of Understanding with Algeria as a platform for exporting Ugandan products.

The Minister urged committee members to act decisively. “Be bold, be practical, and be swift. Let’s not get lost in bureaucracy. Focus on results that create jobs and put money in the pockets of Ugandans,” he said, noting that the committee had already begun operationalizing its terms of reference, forming sub-committees, and adopting a work plan.

TradeMark Africa, UNDP and British High Commission are supporting the NIC to ease implementation of AfCFTA protocols in Uganda. Anna Nambooze, country director for Uganda and South Sudan, underscored the need for collaboration across sectors.

“Successful implementation of the AfCFTA is a shared endeavour that demands collaboration between government, the private sector, civil society, and development partners,” she said.

She also praised Uganda Revenue Authority and government agencies for completing the configuration of AfCFTA tariff schedules, enabling Uganda to begin trading under the agreement.

The NIC has been assigned key priorities to ensure effective participation in the AfCFTA. These include coordinating policies across ministries and private sector stakeholders, moving from strategy to execution, addressing constraints such as non-tariff barriers, simplifying customs procedures, strengthening standards and certification, and fostering value-chain linkages.

Inclusivity is central, with a particular focus on enabling small and medium enterprises, women- led businesses, and youth entrepreneurs to access the new continental markets.

1.3 billion people with a GDP of US$3trillion

The AfCFTA presents Uganda with access to a market of 1.3 billion people with a combined GDP exceeding US$3 trillion. Gen Mbadi said this scale is essential for Uganda’s industrial expansion, sustainable job creation, and regional competitiveness. “This is not just another trade agreement. It is the primary vehicle for achieving our Trade Policy objectives and a cornerstone for the success of NDP IV,” he said.

The NIC will also monitor and report progress to ensure accountability, track milestones, and catalyze action across government and private sector players. According to TradeMark Africa, the committee’s technical assistance includes operationalizing rules of origin, trade in services, competition policy, intellectual property rights, and capacity building for private sector players.

Gen Mbadi said, “We’re here to fire the first bullet for Uganda’s war in Africa,” he said metaphorically, adding, “Now is the time for action. The talking is done. It is time to implement.

Let the work begin.” The government’s approach reflects a broader continental ambition under Agenda 2063 to ensure that trade agreements not only promote macroeconomic growth but also inclusive development that benefits ordinary citizens.

The inauguration of the NIC positions Uganda to tap into new markets, strengthen industrial linkages, and accelerate economic growth under the AfCFTA framework. By combining policy coherence, private sector engagement, and technical assistance, the country aims to translate the continent-wide trade pact into tangible economic gains, making ‘Buy Uganda, Build Uganda’ a reality across Africa.