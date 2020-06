🔺 June 7th – new COVID-19 cases 30

🔺 Total confirmed cases 646.

🔺 18 new cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers.

🔸Total Recoveries: 103

🔹Samples tested today: 3,758

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has today announced 30 new COVID-19 cases from the 3,758 samples tested yesterday.

This brings the total confirmed cases in the country to 646.

51 truck drivers were sent back to their home countries after testing positive.