UGANDA: 12 new cases, 34 truck drivers sent back at border

UPDATE UGANDA

🔸 12 new cases (UG truck drivers)

🔸 32 not allowed into country

✳ 73,904 Overall tests done

✳ 260 Total Confirmed cases

✳ 63 Recoveries

✳ 0 deaths

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has blocked 32 truck drivers from neighboring countries from crossing the border after testing positive for COVID-19.

President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday directed that all truck drivers be rapid tested before entering the country, and only those found positive be let in. All those found to be postive, would be asked to turn back to where they came from.

The 12 who tested positive Monday, and the 21 from Sunday, have all been sent to institutional quarantine centres by the Ministry of Health of Uganda.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General of Health Services says the health ministry is working towards installing Genexpert machines at all points of entry in order to ensure that results are released on time. This will make sure that drivers know their COVID-19 status before they are allowed to enter the country.

