UEGCL commissions more projects under Isimba Dam project

The company now plans to rollout CDAP second phase that will include rural electrification, tree planting along R. Nile and improving water and sanitation facilities

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Uganda Electricity Generation Company executives have commissioned community development projects in Kayunga District in fulfilment of a promise made in relation to the construction of Isimba Hydropower dam.

These are part of the Shs15bn that was budgeted for projects in Kayunga and Kamuli district that house the 183MW power dam under the Community Development Action Program (CDAP) Phase I.

The commissioned projects include; classroom blocks, VIP latrines and staff houses at Busaana Secondary School, Nakakandwa (COU) Primary School and Nakatooke (RC) Primary School.

Others are general wards, staff houses and VIP latrines constructed at Busaana health Centre III, Namusaala Health Centre II and Bukamba Health Centre III. This follows the commissioning of similar projects in Kamuli District last month.

“We are happy that these projects have been completed and we are giving back to the community who were affected by the development of Isimba Hydro Power Plant,” UEGCL Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Harrison Mutikanga said on Dec.03 in Kayunga.

Ahead of the commissioning of these projects, technical inspections with combined efforts from Kayunga district officials, ministry of health and ministry of education and sports were carried out to ensure the projects were up to the specified standard.

Need for more support

Community leaders, however, have requested UEGCL executives to further support efforts geared towards equipping these facilities with working equipment/materials, the matter Mutikanga said, will be addressed upon discussing with other stakeholders.

Mutikanga said UEGCL is now moving towards implementing the second phase of the community projects that include rural electrification in the two districts, tree planting to protect the river banks of River Nile and improving water and sanitation facilities starting early next year.

Amos Lugoloobi, the Member of Parliament for Ntenjeru North and Chairperson for Budget Committee in Parliament, commended UEGCL for intervening in the key sectors of health and education to improve the social livelihood of the people of Kayunga district.

He also tasked the UEGCL team to fasten the rural electrification programme as electricity is a key driver towards social and economic transformation.

Meanwhile, Lugoloobi and Mutikanga agreed on the issue of remitting royalties to the local government of the two districts directly to support service delivery subject to enactment of a law that supports such a move.

The same issue was raised by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga while commissioning the Kamuli projects at the end of last month.

Kadaga said Uganda should copy countries like South Africa where utility companies make profit and put aside part of it annually to fund projects in the communities in which they operate.

Mutikanga also promised to make funds available to improve sports activities for the youth and procure an emergency rescue boat to attend to the would-be accident victims along the banks of River Nile.

He also said, there are plans to put up tourism facilities around the power dam as stipulated in their current strategic plan, as one way of contributing to the growth of the sector and the economy in general.

