UEFA Champions League Trophy tour visits Kenya

NAIROBI, UGANDA | Xinhua | The UEFA Champions League Trophy arrived in Kenya on Friday, marking the final stop of a month-long global tour that began in Vietnam on April 7.

Retired German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger presented the iconic silverware to enthusiastic supporters, including Kenyan President William Ruto, who revealed he is rooting for English club Arsenal to lift the coveted trophy later this month.

40-year-old Schweinsteiger, who won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013, also played for Manchester United before ending his career in 2019 with the Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer.

“Football is all about connection, emotion, and unforgettable moments. Some of the most passionate fans I have met have never even been to a stadium, yet their love for the game is just as strong as if they were on the pitch,” Schweinsteiger said at a press briefing in Nairobi.

Later, he presented the trophy to President Ruto at a ceremony held at State House in Nairobi.

“As has been said, I am an Arsenal supporter, and I hope they overturn the one-nil loss to PSG this week when they meet in Paris next Wednesday and advance to the finals to hopefully lift this trophy. Since I am the last to hold it, I am praying for my team so that this year they lift this trophy in the finals. Whichever team you are rooting for, let us enjoy the game,” Ruto said.

The president emphasized the government’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent in Kenya, especially in football, adding, “I want to assure Kenyans that the government is steadfast in its commitment to uplifting the standards of football in our country.”

He also highlighted Kenya’s intention to learn from the world’s football powerhouses to remain competitive on the global stage.

“I urge the Football Kenya Federation and all stakeholders to take the lead in revitalizing the game by nurturing talent from the grassroots to the national and international levels,” Ruto said.

The 2025 global tour has already covered Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Zambia, and now Kenya. Its goal is to give dedicated football fans, especially those who follow the UEFA Champions League but cannot attend matches in person, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the ultimate prize in club football up close.

On Saturday, the Kenyan tour will feature a match involving local legends interacting with Schweinsteiger, followed by a special event where 700 football fans will get the chance to view the Trophy firsthand. ■