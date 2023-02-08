UDB staff graduate at Kyankwanzi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Staff of Uganda Development Bank graduated in transformative leadership from the National Leadership Institute (NALI) – Kyankwanzi on Jan.31, the lender said in a media release.

The two weeks leadership training was aimed at facilitating and developing quality leaders who would stimulate Uganda’s socio-economic transformation while building a culture of leadership discipline and service beyond self, cultivating a culture of patriotism and commitment towards Uganda’s development agenda, creating a new understanding of self-leadership from the context of Pan Africanism and developing new strategies for creating sustainable working relationships, said.

The Vice President of Uganda, H.E. Maj. (RTD) Jessica Alupo, said, “The training at NALI is intended to produce leaders who are ideologically consciousness especially of the elements of national ideology including patriotism, pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation and democracy.” UDBL Managing Director, Patricia Ojangole said, “At UDB, we do value staff development…such trainings are key for our management and staff at the various levels within the organization.”