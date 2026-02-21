UCU’s Pamela Tumwebaze murder suspect remanded

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The prime suspect in the murder of Uganda Christian University (UCU) Director of Student Affairs, Pamela Ruth Tumwebaze, has been arraigned before the Mukono Grade One Magistrate’s Court and formally charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

The suspect, identified as Hussein Dak Taewaiko, also known as Sam, 21, appeared before Grade One Magistrate William Muwonge in Mukono on charges stemming from the killing of the senior university administrator.

Taewaiko, a former house helper at Tumwebaze’s residence, was arrested on February 14 in Budaka District after security agencies tracked him to a hideout where he was reportedly staying with his mother.

According to the charge sheet (Mukono Police Station, MCRB: 195/2026), Taewaiko, a resident of Gwafu West Cell, Seeta Ward, Goma Division in Mukono District, is charged with murder contrary to Sections 171 and 172 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 128.

Prosecutors allege that on February 11, 2026, at Gwafu West Cell in Seeta Ward, he unlawfully caused the death of Tumwebaze with malice aforethought.

He is also facing a charge of aggravated robbery contrary to Section 2 of the Penal Code Act.

The prosecution alleges that Hussein robbed Tumwebaze of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, Shs 200,000 in cash, a phone charger, 900 Ghanaian currency notes, Kenyan currency, two Botswana coins, a jean dress, a black and white jumper, and a black-brown leather document folder. It is further alleged that during the robbery, he caused her death.

Senior State Attorney Emily Ninsiima asked the court to grant the prosecution more time to complete investigations into the matter.

Magistrate Muwonge informed the accused that he was not allowed to enter a plea since the offences are capital in nature and can only be tried by the High Court. He was remanded until March 19, 2026, as investigations continue.

The suspect, who appeared calm throughout the proceedings, reportedly left the courtroom smiling as he was led back into custody.

