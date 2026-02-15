UCU community bids farewell to Pamela Tumwebaze

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tears flowed freely at Nkoyoyo Hall as the body of Pamela Tumwebaze was carried into the prayer venue at Uganda Christian University. Lecturers stood in silence.

Students lined the pathway. Hymns filled the air. It was not just the passing of a lecturer.

It was the loss of a mother, a counselor, and a steady hand in the lives of many young people. As A Plus Funeral Management brought her body into the hall, grief hung heavily over the campus she had served with devotion. Voices trembled in prayer. Some students wept openly.

Others stood quietly, struggling to accept the reality that the woman who had guided them through their darkest seasons was gone.

Pamela Tumwebaze was widely known within UCU as a pillar of guidance and counseling, particularly for students battling addiction and emotional distress.

Many described her office as a safe space, a sanctuary where brokenness met compassion.

Guild President Abraham Elomaboni said students had lost more than a staff member. “We have lost a mother, a mentor, and a teacher,” he said.

“She walked with many of us through our struggles. She cared beyond duty.”Her children, Elijah Matsiko and Noah Sean Matsiko, remembered her not only as a professional but as a woman of deep faith and warmth.

They spoke of a mother who taught them to fear God, who smiled easily, and who loved generously. A woman whose kindness extended far beyond her home.

Relatives acknowledged the pain of her violent death, a wound that words cannot easily soothe. Yet they said they have entrusted justice to God, praying that investigations will bring accountability and peace.Police assured mourners that investigations are ongoing.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police East Regional Commander, SP Musinguzi Jonathan, told the congregation that detectives are actively pursuing the suspect and that the case remains a priority.

But amid the calls for justice, it was remembrance that defined the gathering.

The Vice Chancellor of Uganda Christian University, Aaron Mushengyezi, spoke of disbelief that someone could take a life in such a cruel manner. He described Pamela as a cornerstone in the university’s efforts to support students facing drug abuse and emotional struggles.

In a message delivered on his behalf, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and Bishop of Mukono, Dr. Stephen Kazimba, urged mourners to hold on to hope. He encouraged the community not only to grieve but to honor Pamela by living out the values she taught: compassion, integrity, and faith.

Rev. Titus Baraka and several students echoed the call for strengthened security measures, saying the tragedy should serve as a reminder of the need to protect lives within and beyond the campus.

Pamela Tumwebaze was killed on Wednesday morning after an attacker reportedly entered her home, strangled her, and fled with her phone and laptop.

Yet even in death, those who gathered insisted that violence would not define her story. They said her legacy would not be remembered by the manner in which she died, but by the lives she lifted, the students she restored, and the faith she quietly lived each day.

In the silence that followed the final hymn, one truth lingered across Nkoyoyo Hall: UCU has lost a lecturer, but heaven has received a servant. And the seeds she planted in countless young lives will continue to grow.

URN