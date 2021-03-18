Uche Mubiru drops out of Uganda cranes ahead of Afcon qualifiers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uche Mubiru Ikpeazou, the UK based Uganda Cranes striker has dropped out as the team enters residential ahead of their Afcon qualifier against Burkina Faso and Malawi respectively.

The Uganda Cranes Caretaker Coach, Abdallah Mubiru, says the player requested to drop from the team to sort out some personal issues.

Mubiru is an English-born Ugandan professional footballer who plays as a forward in the UK based Wycombe Wanderers but is yet to feature for the Uganda Cranes.

The Uganda Cranes Caretaker Coach, Abdallah Mubiru recently summoned the player together with 24 others to prepare for their encounter with Burkina Faso on March 24th, 2012 at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende and Malawi on March 29th, 2021 in Blantyre.

Mubiru told URN in an interview that he started preparing the players psychologically about a week ago ahead of the task ahead.

He explained that the most crucial game will be the last fixture against Malawi.

He revealed that there was no team spirit among the players in their last tie against South Sudan at Kitende and asked them to change their attitude if they are to overcome Burkina Faso.

The FUFA Communication Director, Ahmed Hussein, says the team will be camping at Cranes Paradise hotel in kisaasi.

“Uganda Cranes players will start reporting to camp on Thursday at the Cranes paradise hotel and training will kick off this Saturday at 10: 00 am at MTN Omondi stadium in lugogo,” Ahmed Hussein said.

URN