UCE SPECIAL: Summary of results, comparisons, top subjects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The highs and lows of the 2019 Uganda Certificate of Examination results show that the number of registered candidates increased by 0.7%, performance was better than that of 2018, with 92.2% candidates passing compared to 87.2% in 2018, but nearly half of the students who sat failed physics and chemistry papers.

In other highs, more girls than boys registered for the UCE examinations for the first time, while 410 Special Needs Education candidates registered for the 2019 UCE examinations as compared to 357 in 2018.

There was also a decrease in examination malpractices compared to 2018 when 1,825 candidates had their results withheld.

The results were released by Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) today at an event officiated by the cabinet minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni.

Total increase in numbers

Candidature increased by 2,285 (0.7%) from 335,435 in 2018 to 337,720. Of these 144,256 (42.7%) were USE beneficiaries. The number of registered female candidates has surpassed that of males by 398. This is the first time that more females have registered than males.

In 2019, 333,060 candidates appeared for the examination compared to 330,721 candidates who appeared for the examination in 2018. This is an increase of 2,339 (0.7 per cent) over 2018.

Year Candidates Registered Candidates who sat Absentees % Absent 2019 337,720 333,060 4,660 1.37 2018 335,435 330,721 4,721 1.41 2017 326,212 320,119 6,093 1.86 2016 323,276 316,624 6,652 2.05 2015 313,162 306,507 6,655 2.13

Overall Performance

This year’s performance was better than that of 2018,with 92.2% candidates passing compared to 87.2% in 2018. The failure date dropped significantly from 12.8% to 7.8%!

For particular subjects,there was an overall improvement in performance in Biology, Geography, Agriculture, Chemistry, and Art, whereas for the English language,History,and Commerce,there was a significant drop. Female candidates performed better than male in the English language.However,in other large entry subjects, male candidates showed better performance.

Division 2019 2018 No. of cands % age Cumm No. of cands Cumm % No. of cands % age Cumm No. of Cands Cumm % 1 27,842 8.4 27,842 8.4 27,696 8.4 27,812 8.4 2 58,575 17.6 86,417 26.0 52,706 16.0 80,734 24.4 3 77,289 23.2 163,706 49.2 70,347 21.3 151,305 45.7 4 143,218 43.0 306,924 92.2 137,058 41.5 288,387 87.2 9 26,136 7.8 330,060 42,334 12.8 330,721

Nearly half of the students who sat for the Uganda Certificate of Education- UCE exams failed Physics and Chemistry papers.

Results released this morning by the Uganda National Examinations Board indicate that at least 166,530, out of the 333,060 students who sat for the 2019 examinations, scored F9 in both subjects.

According to the Uganda National Education Board-UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo, although there has been an overall improved performance in a number of subjects, there is still a challenge in overall pass levels for science subjects.

Odongo points out that more students still find difficulty in handling the apparatus during practical tests as well as marking and recording observations among other challenges.

“Examiners have reported that the cause of these inadequacies lies in the fact teachers do not integrate the teaching of theory and practices,” said Odongo.

Subject 2019 2018 No. of Cands 0.6 36.0 77.2 No. of Cands 0.7 42.1 80.3 2 6 8 2 6 8 English Lang 332,837 0.6 36.0 77.2 330,058 0.7 42.1 80.3 Christian Rel. Ed 230,977 4.4 40.5 72.3 228,394 4.9 42.3 75.3 Islam Rel. Ed 33,807 12.2 60.9 85.4 31,953 19.4 67.5 87.6 History 332,885 2.7 37.2 59.2 329,112 4.5 46.1 67.8 Geography 331,814 3.8 66.6 85.3 329,929 1.5 44.8 71.0 Mathematics 332,983 3.9 32.6 60.7 330,080 4.4 33.3 60.7 Agriculture 192,819 1.8 42.4 75.0 198,443 0.9 34.2 67.3 Physics 332,620 0.6 14.2 46.8 329,611 0.7 15.9 51.7 Chemistry 332,638 1.4 15.5 54.6 329,713 1.1 14.2 46.5 Biology 332,708 0.5 31.5 70.0 329,828 0.7 23.5 53.5 Art (IPS) 88,497 1.0 82.7 99.9 80,109 1.2 66.0 99.2 Commerce 171,847 2.8 36.1 54.9 188,185 5.5 45.6 63.7

Best Special Needs candidate was Ndyamuhaki Godwin

A total of 410 Special Needs Education (SNE) candidates registered for the 2019 UCE examination, as compared to 357 in 2018.

These consisted of the blind (36), those with low vision (87), the deaf (60), the dyslexics (26) and physically handicapped (78). These were 123 others with other forms of disability that only needed to be given extra time.

The Board made adequate arrangements for these candidates, which included modification of questions, provision of questions written in Braille form, providing support personnel for the handicapped and dyslexics, and sign language interpreters for the deaf. Candidates with low vision were given question papers with enlarged print to enable them read more easily. All SNE candidates were allowed extra 45 minutes in each paper.

The best SNE candidate is Ndyamuhaki Godwin, a deaf candidate from St Henry’s College, Kitovu in Masaka district. He scored Aggregate 13 in the best 8 subjects.

Tukei Timothy Alfred from Munta Royal College in Bombo, also a deaf candidate scored Aggregate 14. The best dyslexic candidate is Obura Daniella Miracle from Gayaza High School who scored an aggregate of 22 in Division 1. The best blind candidate is Awas Gabriel from St Francis School for the Blind in Soroti. He scored aggregate 29 in Division 2.

UNEB maintains an examination centre at Luzira Prisons for the inmates to assist the Uganda Prison Service in their efforts at rehabilitation of offenders. The centre registered 49 candidates – 48 candidates sat and 9 obtained Division 2, 14 were in Division 3, 23 in Division 4, and only 2 failed.

Exams withheld, lower this year

The Uganda National Examination Board-UNEB has withheld UCE results of 1,262 candidates over examination malpractices.

According to UNEB, there was a decrease in examination malpractices compared to 2018 when 1,825 candidates had their results withheld.

Speaking at the release of the 2019 UCE results on Friday, Prof Mary Okwakol, the UNEB chairperson noted that they received a lot of support from the public during the examination period.

“We had a lot of support from the public. We were informed of possible cases of examination malpractice ahead in time, “Prof Okwakol said.

According to Okwakol, the board has summoned the affected schools and the hearings will take place in two weeks’ time. In 2018, after the hearings, 1086 results were cancelled.

Dan N Odongo, the Executive Secretary of UNEB attributes the reduction of withheld results to the severe security measures.

“The measures put in place resulted in a welcome reduction in the cases of malpractice,” Odongo said.

Last year, the board introduced a number of security measures which included; use of electronic locks at examination storage centres, delaying the pickup time of the examination papers and increasing the number of security officers to monitor the examination.