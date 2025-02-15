UCC partners with iKon Awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has partnered with the iKon Awards 2025, to collaborate in expanding opportunities for Ugandan filmmakers and promoting local film content both nationally and internationally.

An officials said the partnership underscores UCC’s commitment to enhancing the visibility of Ugandan films by leveraging platforms such as the iKon Awards to broaden distribution networks and provide filmmakers with greater exposure.

The official added that the collaboration also serves as an endorsement of the highly anticipated 2025 iKon Awards, which will take place on March 29, 2025, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Now in its third edition, the iKon Awards has become a premier platform for recognizing and celebrating Uganda’s top filmmaking talent.

Empowering Ugandan Filmmakers

Beyond awards, iKon serves as a valuable resource hub, offering skill development through filmmaking masterclasses. Notably, the 2024 edition featured participation from international film industry giants, including Nigerian stars Ramsey Nouah, Osite Iheme, Nancy Isime, Chris Odeh, and Uche Ateli, who shared their expertise with emerging Ugandan creatives.

In line with its mission to promote local content, UCC will work alongside iKon Awards to further develop Uganda’s film sector through initiatives such as specialized training, funding opportunities, and strengthening film production and distribution networks.

The partnership was arrived at in a meeting between UCC’s Executive Director, Nyombi Thembo, and iKon Awards Founder, . Humphrey Nabimanya, this week, in preparation for the 2025 event.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in the growth of Uganda’s film industry. Our role is to ensure that local content flourishes, and this collaboration with the iKon Awards will create more opportunities for our filmmakers to thrive,” remarked Thembo. He reiterated UCC’s dedication to working with initiatives that advance the promotion and distribution of Ugandan content.

Nabimanya expressed his gratitude, emphasizing iKon Awards’ commitment to amplifying local talent. “At iKon Awards, we believe in the power of local storytelling. This partnership is a powerful catalyst for the growth of Uganda’s film industry, helping us elevate Ugandan stories to national and international audiences,” he stated.

