UCC: Broadcasters not observing advertising standards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Communications Commission-UCC is currently engaging electronic media operators on the need to observe the set advertising standards.

According to UCC, the advertising standards require that adverts shouldn’t exceed more than ten minutes within an hour on television and radio stations.

They also require broadcasters to ensure special care for sexual materials, deviational or supernatural and HIV/Aids related advertisement and also ensure that television advertising and teleshopping is readily recognizable and distinguishable from editorial content, exercise responsible judgement on the scheduling of advertisements to avoid error among other things.

However, the proposed enforcement of the advertisement time limit hasn’t gone down well with broadcasters. They say UCC shouldn’t be limiting the times an advert runs, except those that are harmful or require caution.

Last week, UCC had an engagement with the Management and Staff of Central Broadcasting Services (CBS) FM to discuss the implications and implementation of Broadcasting and Advertising Standards governing the communications sector.

However, URN understands that the radio and the regulator failed to strike a compromise.

Ibrahim Bbosa, the Head of Public Relations UCC, says that although the Standards have been there and clearly stipulated, media houses have failed observe them.

Bbosa says that apart from the 10 minutes advertisement requirement, several other standards have been breached. He says they are currently discussing with media houses to enforce the standards.

He says as UCC, they haven’t been enforcing the standards on advertising since the Uganda media industry is young.

Kin Karisa, the Chairperson of the National Broadcasters Association, says it is true media houses need to follow standards.

He however, says media houses are still discussing the issues of limiting adverts to ten minutes in a broadcasting clock.

He admits that although the standards exist, media houses haven’t been following them, adding that the most important thing is that broadcasters avoid harmful and misleading adverts.

The operations manager of Central Broadcasting Services, Abbey Mukiibi declined to comment on the matter, saying he was ready to speak about their discussions.

******

URN