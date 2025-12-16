UCAA: We are going to investigate Uganda Airlines

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has announced plans to investigate recent flight disruptions at Uganda Airlines following a series of cancellations and delays that have inconvenienced passengers and drawn widespread public attention.

Speaking on the sidelines of a stakeholder engagement organised by the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority in Kampala today, the Authority’s Director General, Fred K. Bamwesigye, acknowledged concern over the situation.

Asked to comment on the current flight cancellations by Uganda Airlines, Bamwesigye said the matter does not present an immediate safety concern “but we are going to conduct investigations to establish the issues and determine the appropriate way forward” in line with aviation oversight standards.

Uganda Airlines has been in the spotlight after several passengers reported missing flights over the past few days. Travellers booked on the national carrier have taken to social media to express frustration after being left stranded at Entebbe International Airport departure check-in counters with limited assistance. In a statement issued on December 13, the airline acknowledged disruptions to its scheduled operations and said it was focusing on restoring regular services, although the announcement did little to calm agitated passengers online.

Passengers reported that some flights were cancelled or repeatedly rescheduled, including a midweek service to Zanzibar that was pushed to the following day and a return flight that was delayed until midnight before being postponed again. Sources within the airline indicated that one Airbus A330-800neo was unable to carry all booked passengers, contributing to the disruption. The airline’s spokesperson has since confirmed that technical challenges affecting parts of the fleet have led to delays and cancellations that management is working to resolve.

Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer Jenifer Bamuturaki has addressed the situation, apologising to passengers and assuring them that stabilisation efforts are underway. She explained that the disruptions are largely linked to technical issues affecting some aircraft, noting that the airline operates a fleet of seven aircraft. According to Bamuturaki, the grounding of even one or two aircraft for maintenance or technical checks can have network-wide implications, resulting in schedule changes across multiple routes.

The CEO also dismissed claims circulating on social media suggesting that long-haul flights had been stranded in destinations such as London and Lagos. She said international operations are continuing and cited the recent arrival of a flight from London as evidence that long-haul services remain operational despite the strain on the fleet.

In addition to technical challenges, Bamuturaki pointed to broader industry constraints such as NOTAMs, which regulate airport take-off and landing slots. She noted that these restrictions can further limit scheduling flexibility for airlines with small fleets, especially when disruptions occur unexpectedly. She acknowledged passenger frustration, particularly during the peak holiday travel period, and said the airline is engaging partner carriers to manage capacity while operational adjustments are implemented.

The situation has also attracted sharp criticism from some public commentators. Investigative journalist Andrew Mwenda described the developments at Uganda Airlines as a severe decline, arguing that the airline is facing deep operational and management challenges. Writing on his X account, formerly Twitter, Mwenda claimed that aircraft were stuck abroad, passengers were stranded, and the airline was rapidly deteriorating. He called for a complete overhaul of management or the closure of the airline, questioning the cost to government of sustaining operations amid what he described as poor performance and wastage of public resources.

Aviation analysts, however, note that airlines with limited fleets are inherently more vulnerable to disruptions, as they have minimal spare capacity to absorb technical setbacks. They add that delays in fleet expansion, often driven by financing constraints and global supply chain challenges, can compound operational pressures for emerging carriers.

Despite the current turbulence, Uganda Airlines says restoring schedule stability and rebuilding passenger confidence remain its immediate priorities. Management has reiterated that the disruptions are being treated with urgency as the airline works to normalise operations while maintaining compliance with regulatory oversight and long-term growth objectives.