UCAA renews licenses of seven flight operators

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has renewed the licenses of seven non-scheduled flight operators. They are DHL Aviation Limited, AIM Air, Grand Air Services, Transafrik Uganda Limited, Eagle Air Limited, Kampala Executive Aviation and Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), a Christian organisation that flies mainly missionaries, development and church workers within and outside the country.

The operators applied for license renewal last month. There are currently 18 licensed non-scheduled flight operators. The regulator’s board committee on Air Services Licensing considered the applications during a public hearing held on March 5th, 2021 at UCAA head offices in Entebbe.

Eng. Ronny Barongo, the UCAA Director Safety, Security and Economic Regulation says the committee looks into the applicant’s documents to ensure that they meet the requirements.

He noted that during the public hearing, each applicant among others defended their application. He says they didn’t receive any objections to the application hence renewal.

The licenses range between 3 and 5 years. According to Civil Aviation (Licensing of Air Services) Regulations, 2001, the notice of all applications for new and renewal of licenses are placed in the print media 30 days before consideration by the regulator.

The application must be supported by the operator’s audited financial statements, air routes and passenger and cargo numbers, personnel and equipment used in the previous license period.

During the 30 day period, any member of the public who objects to the renewal of the license must inform the regulator. During the public hearing, the objections are presented and the applicants are asked to respond to the objections or questions raised by the board and the public.

