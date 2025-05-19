UCAA prepares to deal with congestion at Airport as pilgrims head to Mecca

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In preparation for an expected surge in passengers due to this month’s pilgrimage to Mecca, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) will provide special access stickers to the Entebbe airport parking, and has encouraged travelers to arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure

“Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) informs all departing passengers that from May 19 to 29, 2025, a large number of pilgrims will be traveling to Mecca via Entebbe International Airport. The pilgrims are usually accompanied by well-wishers, which sometimes leads to traffic congestion,” said Vianney Luggya, public affairs manager, in a statement.

The statement added that, “as a reminder, travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their scheduled departure since most international airlines close check-in 1 hour before take-off. Passengers scheduled to depart during this period are advised to plan for adequate time to avoid the risk of missing their flights.”

For pilgrims, a designated area has been reserved in the car park for them to gather and be taken through the modalities.

“Only vehicles with official access stickers will be allowed into the airport car park. Other accompanying persons will be directed to a designated holding area to manage congestion and ensure smooth operations for all users of the facilities.”