UBL’s 2025 gifting campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has launched its 2025 festive gifting campaign under the theme “Our brands are the ultimate gift for a cheerful season,” introducing a new personalization feature that allows customers to engrave or label hampers with names or company logos at no extra cost. The campaign offers three curated hamper lines: corporate hampers for business gifting, family bundles for home celebrations, and party packs designed for event hosts, complete with spirits, mixers, bar setups, and trained mixologists. Premium highlights include engraved Johnnie Walker bottles, Tanqueray sets with branded glassware, Baileys dessert hampers, and exclusive single malt whiskies such as Clynelish, Lagavulin 21, and Singleton 21.

Speaking during the launch at UBL’s brewery in Port Bell–Luzira, Robert Obat, Head of Commercial Operations, said the initiative seeks to make the festive season more memorable. “This season, we want every UBL gift to carry not just quality, but a personal touch,” he noted, adding that the personalized gifting approach strengthens connections with customers. UBL has partnered with Carrefour, Capital Shoppers, Jumia, and Glovo to ensure wide accessibility and fast delivery, with Kampala orders fulfilled within 24 hours.