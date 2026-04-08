UBL, Uganda Red Cross Society sign 5-year road safety partnership

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) and the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) have launched a five-year partnership expected to benefit thousands of Ugandans by tackling alcohol-related harm, improving road safety, and strengthening community preparedness across the country.

The agreement was signed recently at UBL’s head offices in Luzira, marking a shared commitment to roll out nationwide behaviour change campaigns and expand community outreach efforts.

The partnership will centre on initiatives such as Wrong Side of the Road and Eyo Red Card (DrinkIQ), campaigns aimed at addressing risky alcohol consumption and its connection to road traffic incidents, which remain a leading cause of injury and death in Uganda.

Speaking at the signing, UBL Managing Director Felicite Nson said the collaboration signals a deliberate move from awareness to action.

“UBL has always believed that the responsibility of a brewer doesn’t end at the point of sale. This partnership with the Red Cross is a long-term commitment to communities, families, and Uganda, where drinking is safe, informed, and never costs a life. The Positive Drinking Agenda is how we act on that belief, and URCS provides the reach it needs,” she said.

Through its network of more than 500,000 registered volunteers and members, the Uganda Red Cross Society will support community engagement, first aid training, and emergency response awareness, helping ensure that interventions reach high-risk and underserved areas.

URCS Secretary General Robert Kwesiga welcomed the partnership, highlighting the importance of cross-sector collaboration.

“We exist to serve the most vulnerable, and preventable deaths on Uganda’s roads are part of that mandate. Our volunteers are already trusted voices in the communities where they live and work. Through this partnership, we can channel that trust into real, lasting behaviour change, not once but consistently across the country,” he said.

The Uganda Police Force, represented by ASP Michael Kananura, also supported the signing, reinforcing the role of enforcement and public education in the success of the programme.

Data from the Uganda Police Force and road safety reports continue to show a strong link between alcohol misuse and traffic incidents, particularly among young people. More than 3,000 deaths are recorded annually in road crashes where alcohol is a contributing factor. The partnership seeks to address this through targeted messaging, community activation, and collaboration among key stakeholders.

UBL said the initiative aligns with its broader sustainability agenda, which prioritizes responsible consumption and community wellbeing.

The memorandum of understanding will run for five years, with both parties committed to regular evaluation, joint reporting, and the flexibility to expand into new areas of public safety.

Campaign activities under the agreement are expected to roll out across Uganda throughout 2026.